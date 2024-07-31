Music Notes: Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and more

Taylor Swift has paid tribute to her audiences in the German city of Munich. On Instagram, she wrote, "What a magical experience it was playing in Munich … I had no idea before I got to Munich that there's a huge park behind the stadium, but around 50,000 people came out and listened to the show from the hillside both nights." She added, "I'm feeling really grateful for the unexpected memories this tour has created." The Eras Tour visits Warsaw, Poland next.

A portrait of Sam Smith has been unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery in London. In the painting, which is called "Gloria," Sam is portrayed as an angel, wings and all, as they play a harp. The portrait joins a photo of Harry Styles in the museum's History Makers gallery.

Lewis Capaldi's song "Love The Hell Out Of You" will be featured in the upcoming film It Ends With Us, which comes to theaters on Aug. 9. The song originally appeared on Lewis' 2023 sophomore album,Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

Meghan Trainor is about to drop more music. The singer announced on Instagram Wednesday that she's putting out a deluxe version of her album Timeless in August. "I HAVE MORE SONGS FOR YOU," Meghan wrote. "Your support on this album has been unbelievable and it means the world to me! I'm SO excited to finally release the Timeless Deluxe!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.