Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more

It would appear Travis Kelce bought Taylor Swift a custom basketball jersey from his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. This news comes from Nancy Ross, a sewing operator at Koch Sporting Goods. She posted the jersey to her Facebook page. "Well today I received the order for [Travis] Kelce," her caption read. "UC Jorden [sic] men's basketball jerseys sets for him and his brother and two friends, and of course his girl." Taylor's jersey is emblazoned with her lucky number 13, of course.

Dua Lipa is returning to The Tonight Show. The Grammy winner will sit down with Jimmy Fallon for the Monday, December 4, show, where she will likely discuss her new single, "Houdini."

