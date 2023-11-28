Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

It would appear Travis Kelce bought Taylor Swift a custom basketball jersey from his alma mater, the University of Cincinnati. This news comes from Nancy Ross, a sewing operator at Koch Sporting Goods. She posted the jersey to her Facebook page. "Well today I received the order for [Travis] Kelce," her caption read. "UC Jorden [sic] men's basketball jerseys sets for him and his brother and two friends, and of course his girl." Taylor's jersey is emblazoned with her lucky number 13, of course.

Dua Lipa is returning to The Tonight Show. The Grammy winner will sit down with Jimmy Fallon for the Monday, December 4, show, where she will likely discuss her new single, "Houdini."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!