Music notes: Taylor Swift, Josh Groban and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Taylor Swift's infamous Fourth of July party pics are back. The singer posted a series of photos Friday from her annual bash, featuring pals Selena Gomez and the Haim sisters. "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies," she captioned it. She added a shoutout to her next Eras Tour stop, writing, "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy."

Watch Olivia Rodrigo perform a stripped down piano version of "vampire" in a new live performance video on YouTube. Her sophomore album, GUTS, is due out September 8.

Josh Groban will be making a special appearance at the 25th annual Broadway Barks, along with a slew of other Broadway stars. The dog and cat adoption event takes place at Shubert Alley in New York City on Saturday, July 8, and will be hosted by Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow.

