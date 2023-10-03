Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake and more

By Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Tuccillo

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romance has coincided with spooky season, and one family of Swifties is getting in on the Halloween spirit. Indiana resident Michal Owens has displayed two 12-foot decorative skeletons in her front yard. One of the skeletons, affectionately named Skaylor Swift, dons a blond wig and a blue, sparkly ensemble. The other skeleton, standing mere feet away from Skaylor, rocks Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs jersey and signature mustache.

That's movie star Justin Timberlake to you. The multihyphenate performer's new crime thriller film, Reptile, is dominating the Netflix charts. It landed atop the English Films chart, garnering 17.7 million total views. That made it the second-most viewed title of the week, falling only behind the Spanish film Nowhere.

Cher debuted a new holiday song at the Paco Rabanne x H&M launch party in Paris Monday night. "On my way to debut my FIRST song from my NEW album for the FIRST time at the #RabanneHM launch party tonight," she wrote on Instagram ahead of the performance. The song, "DJ Play a Christmas Song," will appear on her upcoming Christmas album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

