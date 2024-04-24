Music notes: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more

Selena Gomez spoke about her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, while at the annual TIME100 Summit in New York City on Wednesday, April 24. "I didn't want to really enter the cosmetics world without a mission. It was actually a dream that kind of happened within this brand, and on top of it we were able to make hopefully decent products." Despite rumors she'll sell the company now that it's worth $2 billion, Selena said she has no plans to do so. "I don't think I'm going anywhere. I am enjoying this a little too much," Selena said.

In celebration of the release of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville opened a new display honoring the 2023 run of Taylor's Eras Tour shows. Among the featured artwork are posters dedicated to specific concert dates and hundreds of friendship bracelets Taylor was gifted by concertgoers, People reports.

Speaking of Taylor, it seems her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, listened to her new album early. Multiple sources confirmed to People that Travis listened to songs from The Tortured Poets Department before it dropped on April 19. "He is always in awe of her," one of the sources said of Travis' reaction to the new music.

