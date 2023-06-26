Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

A signed Taylor Swift guitar has brought in big bucks for a good cause. The singer's axe earned the highest bid at the Toby Keith and Friends 2023 OK Kids Korral auction, which raises money to help kids with cancer and their families. Taylor's guitar brought in a winning bid of $120,000, far exceeding items from Keith and country stars like Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood. The guitar helped Keith bring in a record $1.8 million for the charity.

Kelly Clarkson just dropped the new album chemistry, and she's bringing it right to the people. The singer has been posting video of "flash mobs" she's taken part in, where she sings some of the tunes at spots across New York City. One post has her singing "lighthouse" at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, while another has her singing "down to you" in Rockefeller Plaza.

Backstreet Boys are going on vacation with their fans. The band just announced dates for the Backstreet's Back at the Beach Cancun getaway, taking place April 18-21. In addition to four nights of music from the band, the getaway will feature special guests Jason Derulo, Eric Cubeechee, DJ YO-C and more. All-inclusive packages go on sale Friday, July 7, at 1 p.m. ET.

