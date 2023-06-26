Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

By Jill Lances

A signed Taylor Swift guitar has brought in big bucks for a good cause. The singer's axe earned the highest bid at the Toby Keith and Friends 2023 OK Kids Korral auction, which raises money to help kids with cancer and their families. Taylor's guitar brought in a winning bid of $120,000, far exceeding items from Keith and country stars like Tim McGrawGarth Brooks and Carrie Underwood. The guitar helped Keith bring in a record $1.8 million for the charity.

Kelly Clarkson just dropped the new album chemistry, and she's bringing it right to the people. The singer has been posting video of "flash mobs" she's taken part in, where she sings some of the tunes at spots across New York City. One post has her singing "lighthouse" at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park, while another has her singing "down to you" in Rockefeller Plaza.

Backstreet Boys are going on vacation with their fans. The band just announced dates for the Backstreet's Back at the Beach Cancun getaway, taking place April 18-21. In addition to four nights of music from the band, the getaway will feature special guests Jason DeruloEric CubeecheeDJ YO-C and more. All-inclusive packages go on sale Friday, July 7, at 1 p.m. ET.

Gwen Stefani is one of the many artists set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024. She'll receive her star in the Recording category, as will artists like Brandy Norwood and Toni Braxton. Dates for 2024's star ceremonies have not yet been scheduled. Those selected have two years to choose their date.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!