Music notes: Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and more

Is there Tayvis Kelswift fatigue already? According to a Yahoo! News survey, 55 percent of participants said they feel as though the media has covered the budding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship too much. Twenty-nine percent of people were not sure how they felt about the coverage, while 12 percent believe the new couple has received about the right amount of press.

Justin Timberlake is in a great place, even amid revelations from Britney Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me. Britney wrote about becoming pregnant and having an abortion while she was in her highly publicized relationship with Justin, claiming that he did not want to be a father at the time. A source told People that Justin, who now has a family with wife Jessica Biel, is doing great. "He's happy at home with Jess and their kids and he's focusing on new music. He's in such a great place," the source said.

Billy Joel and Sting have announced another co-headlining date. The two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will team up to play San Diego's Petco Park on Saturday, April 13. A Citi ticket presale kicks off Monday, October 23, at 10 a.m. local time, with the general onsale set for Friday, October 27, at 10 a.m. local time.

Sugar, butter, popcorn! Sara Bareilles is coming to the big screen in Waitress: The Musical. The professionally recorded film of the Tony-nominated Broadway production is coming to movie screens nationwide for a special theatrical event from December 7 to 11.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.