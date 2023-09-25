Music notes: Taylor Swift, ﻿﻿Adele and more

After Taylor Swift left the Kansas City Chiefs game with Travis Kelce on Sunday, the pair spent the evening at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City, Missouri. Entertainment Tonight reports Travis rented out the entire restaurant for his family and team to celebrate together. According to the outlet, Taylor and Travis "were very affectionate with each other, but kept things fun and lighthearted."

Adele set the rumor mill aflame during her residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend when she referred to boyfriend Rich Paul as her husband. The singer said that she is "not the greatest wife" to Rich because it has taken her a while to understand American football, a sport that he loves. "I just don't understand the game," Adele said. "It's so annoying because I'm actually quite a clever person."

Together again, thanks to Ed Sheeran. The stars of Buffy the Vampire Slayer reunited at Ed's concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend. Sarah Michelle Gellar posted about the reunion with her former co-stars Seth Green and Emma Caulfield on Instagram. "I really love these people," she captioned the photos.

