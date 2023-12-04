Music notes: Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more

What if she told you none of it was accidental? Taylor Swift is on the short list to become Time's Person of the Year for 2023. Time credits this to her wildly successful Eras Tour, its accompanying record-breaking concert film, and the release of her rerecorded versions of Speak Now and 1989. Taylor previously graced the cover of Time's Person of the Year in 2017 alongside other "silence breakers" who spoke out about sexual misconduct.

Speaking of Taylor, she has responded to Mariska Hargitay naming her cat after her song "Karma." "Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle," Taylor commented on Mariska's Instagram post. "LOVE THIS SO MUCH!!" She ended her caption with a cat with heart eyes emoji, naturally.

Harry Styles' brand Pleasing is doubling down on the three new scents used for its first-ever fragrance collection. The smells will now be available to enjoy in scented candles, named to match the fragrances: Rivulets, Closeness and Bright, Hot. They're available for purchase now from Pleasing's online store.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.