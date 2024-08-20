Music notes: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more

Nick Jonas' film The Good Half is coming soon to your home TV. The movie, which also stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette and Alexandra Shipp, has gotten a digital release date of Sept. 6.

They were jet-set, Bonnie and Clyde. Taylor Swift brought out Jack Antonoff to help her sing the reputation track "Getaway Car" during the surprise song section of the final London Eras Tour show on Tuesday. As was widely predicted, Taylor followed that performance up by singing The Tortured Poets Department ballad "So Long, London" on piano.

Hello, Katy! Katy Perry has teamed up with Hello Kitty for a new shoe collaboration in honor of the fictional feline's 50th anniversary. The new collection includes a pair of high heels designed to look like Kitty White, along with a bedazzled ballet flat and a pump with the character's signature red bow. The new shoe collection launches Aug. 20 at katyperrycollections.com, among other retailers.

