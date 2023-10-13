Music notes: Taylor Swift, Michael Bublé and more

On their podcast in early August, Fox Sports commentators Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson begged Taylor Swift to try dating their friend Travis Kelce. Now, not only are the two are seemingly a couple, but when Taylor attended the Chiefs/Colts game on Thursday night, she was rocking a Chiefs windbreaker from Erin's WEAR by Erin Andrews clothing line. "Losing my mind!! Crying happy tears and screaming! Thank you @taylorswift13!!" she tweeted.

Speaking of Taylor, The Washington Post claims that when her Eras Tour is concluded, she'll have earned over four billion dollars from the trek. That's based on the usual artist's share of 85% of a tour's revenue, and tickets costing an average of $456. That'd be the highest payout from a single tour by any musical act ever.

Michael Bublé is currently touring in Mexico, where he received a special award marking the fact that he sold out five shows at Mexico City's CDMX Arena: three this year and two in 2014. He documented the moment on Instagram and wrote, "To me it symbolizes the hard work, dedication and support of so many people."

Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Season 5 of The Kelly Clarkson Show starts on October 16, but Kelly's posted a behind-the-scenes preview on X, formerly known as Twitter. The show has relocated to New York's iconic 30 Rock studios. In the preview, she shows herself filming a Kellyoke music video for her song "i won't give up," with surprise appearances by other 30 Rock faces, likeand

Kenny G has released his interpretation of the classic Sound of Music song "Edelweiss." It's on his upcoming album of lullabies, Innocence, out December 1. Plus, Sia has co-written a song called "Every Day Is Halloween" for B-52's singer Kate Pierson.

