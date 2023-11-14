Music notes: Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Taylor Swift has added two new shows to the London, England, leg of The Eras Tour in August 2024. Taylor Nation made the announcement on its social channels on Tuesday. "God, we love the English," the caption reads, a reference to Taylor's 2019 Lover track "London Boy." "A limited number of fans who previously registered for shows in London will be selected for access to the sale and receive notifications via email starting today," the post reads.

Kelly Clarkson debuted a brand new hairstyle on her daytime talk show on Monday. The Grammy winner now rocks wispy bangs along with her wavy blond hair. Fans noticed the new look over on YouTube. "Kelly in New York came out with the bang!!!" one YouTube user commented.

It's time! The expanded merchandise line for Mariah Carey's Merry Christmas One and All! North American Tour is available for purchase online exclusively through Amazon Music. Featured products include rhinestoned denim jackets, tees, hoodies, a tote bag and a beanie.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!