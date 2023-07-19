Music notes: Taylor Swift, Michael Bolton and more

If you're a Swiftie and missed out on tickets to her LA Eras Tour stop, you may have another shot thanks to SusieCakes Bakery. The California bakery is hosting a contest for a chance to win two tickets to Taylor's SoFi Stadium show on August 7. Plus they're launching a limited edition Eras Tour-themed cupcake collection. Visit @SusieCakesBakery on Instagram to find out how to enter the giveaway.

Dua Lipa is keeping your bookshelf well stocked. The singer's Service95 Book Club has announced its pick for the August book of the month: Half of a Yellow Sun by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Could a duet between Michael Bolton and Kelly Clarkson be on the horizon? Michael tells E! News there were talks of them doing a song together, but it's still too early to say. "Kelly has one of the greatest voices you're ever gonna hear in your lifetime," he says.

Sheryl Crow is weighing in on the Jason Aldean controversy surrounding his song "Try That in a Small Town." In a message on Twitter directed toward the country star, she accused the song of promoting violence. "I'm from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence," she wrote. "There's nothing small-town or American about promoting violence. You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small town-like. It's just lame."

