Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more

Ed Sheeran teamed up with Dolby for a new campaign to promote its Dolby Atmos technology. Included in the "Love More in Dolby" campaign is an interview where Ed describes his approach to making music, plus how he wrote "Magical," from Autumn Variations. You can also win a Dolby Atmos-enabled smart speaker and a one-year Apple Music subscription. Visit LoveMoreinDolby.com to enter.

Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue is a Swiftie. In celebration of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour making its way to Brazil, the famous statue is currently wearing the Junior Jewels T-shirt from Taylor's "You Belong With Me" music video. The shirt is also covered in other Taylor references — there's a hand heart, an archer bow and the famous "All Too Well" scarf.

The newest guest on Dua Lipa's At Your Service podcast is a heavy hitter: Apple CEO Tim Cook. Dua and Cook discuss his childhood, being the first openly gay CEO in the Fortune 500 and the future of AI. At one point, Dua begs Cook, "Tell me AI isn't going to destroy the world!" Cook says, "There's a limitless number of things that AI can do. Unfortunately, it can also do not good things ... what is needed with AI is some rules of the road, some regulation."

Michael Bolton and Tori Kelly will ring in the Christmas season in The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which airs November 26 on ABC. American Idol winner Iam Tongi will also help usher in the holidays with a performance of "White Christmas" during the special.

Joe Jonas has re-listed his New York City bachelor pad amid his divorce from Sophie Turner. He bought the Nolita apartment in 2018; it's now back on the market for $5.99 million.

