Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rob Thomas and more

Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" has joined Spotify's Billions Club. The Midnights track has officially surpassed 1 billion streams. Taylor celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thanks a billion guys," with a head-exploding emoji.
If you've seen the Barbie movie this will all make sense. At Matchbox Twenty's recent show in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rob Thomas dedicated the song "Push" to Ryan Gosling — who plays Ken in the film and serenades Margot Robbie's Barbie with the song for hours.
