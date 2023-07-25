Music notes: Taylor Swift, Rob Thomas and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" has joined Spotify's Billions Club. The Midnights track has officially surpassed 1 billion streams. Taylor celebrated the milestone on her Instagram Story, writing, "Thanks a billion guys," with a head-exploding emoji.

If you've seen the Barbie movie this will all make sense. At Matchbox Twenty's recent show in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rob Thomas dedicated the song "Push" to Ryan Gosling — who plays Ken in the film and serenades Margot Robbie's Barbie with the song for hours.

Billy Joel honored the late Tony Bennett at his Madison Square Garden residency show on Monday night. He dedicated a performance of “New York State of Mind” to Bennett, who passed away Friday at age 96. Bennett had recorded a version of “New York State of Mind” with Billy for the 2001 album Playin’ with My Friends: Bennett Sings the Blues.
Sam Smith and Calvin Harris' new collab, "Desire," now has a release date — this Friday, July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

