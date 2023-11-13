Music notes: Taylor Swift, Adele and more

Hilarie Burton ships Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and she even predicts wedding bells in the near future. "They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas," Hilarie wrote in reference to a video of Travis dancing at The Eras Tour on Sunday. "And then these babies are gonna be engaged by May."

Speaking of Taylor, she took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans who attended her Argentinian Eras Tour dates. "I can't even express my gratitude to the Buenos Aires crowds," Taylor wrote. "I'd never been to Argentina before and they gave us the most electric, magical memories. Thanks to the amazing fans whose show was postponed Friday for coming back Sunday and blowing us away with your passion and excitement."

Hello from the other side of the industry: could Adele be launching her own beauty line? The singer has just set up a new company and applied for a trademark under the name The Shelbourne Collective. Perhaps we'll be drawing cat eyes with signature Adele liner sometime soon.

