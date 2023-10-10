Music notes: Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Hoping to snag a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce couples costume this Halloween? You better act fast. TMZ reports that Traylor costumes have already sold out on the Halloween site 3 Wishes. The duo costume is reportedly their second-fastest-selling product ever, following their Tiger King costume in 2020. 3 Wishes says they expect to restock the Traylor costumes on October 16.

Billy Joel has added a new Madison Square Garden residency show — one of the final shows before the historic residency winds down for good. The show will take place on Friday, April 26. Tickets will be available to the general public on October 13 on Ticketmaster.com.

Gloria Estefan has received the SoundExchange Music Fairness Award for her advocacy work to ensure artists and creators are fairly compensated. "I am overjoyed to be recognized for the advocacy that is close to my heart and to receive the Music Fairness Award," Gloria said in a statement, adding, "I encourage my fellow artists to lend their voices and support to encourage the U.S. Congress to protect performers and fight the powerful corporate broadcaster lobby."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

