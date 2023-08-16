Music notes: Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez

By Mary Pat Thompson

Another day, another college class covering Taylor Swift. This fall, Arizona State University will offer a course on what psychologists can learn from Swift's career. The course, titled Psychology of Taylor Swift — Advanced Topics of Social Psychology, will use "Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena — gossip, relationships, revenge," according to the Arizona State University news site.

Jennifer Lopez made sure husband Ben Affleck felt special on his big day. The singer posted an Instagram video of her and Affleck singing to celebrate his 51st birthday on Tuesday, August 15. "Dear Ben ... Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez captioned the video of the couple singing along to Sam Cooke's "(What A) Wonderful World."

