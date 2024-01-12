Music notes: Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Laura Dern has nothing but nice things to say about her bestie Taylor Swift. "It's one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much," Dern told People. "To find a friend amidst the creative, and she's a superpower ... She's incredible. So that's been really fun." Laura and Taylor's friendship began in 2022 when Laura appeared in Taylor's "Bejeweled" music video.

Dua Lipa has a new beau! She attended the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of The Air on Wednesday to support her boyfriend and the show's star, Callum Turner. The pair were also spotted dancing together at an afterparty the same night. "It's new, but they're mad about each other," an insider told Page Six.

Speaking of Dua, she's just released a live version of her track "Houdini." "Ofcourse we had to do Houdini live version for youuu," Dua wrote on Instagram. "London Sessions ~ OUT NOW!!!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

