Music notes: Taylor Swift, *NSYNC and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

How long would you wait for perfect seats to see Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour? Several Swifties have been camped out in tents outside River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aries, Argentina, since June to secure the spot they want. That's five months. "People are very upset with us camping for some reason," a fan named Carmen said. "Does it really affect you that much? I'm the one who's sleeping on the street, not you."

And our Taylor news isn't over now, because she's dominating the U.K. music charts1989 (Taylor's Version) debuted at number one on the Official Albums Chart, more than doubling the original album's opening week sales from 2014. She also has the biggest opening week for any album in the U.K. this year, beating previous record holder Lewis Capaldi and his album Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Not only does *NSYNC have the all-new song "Better Place" in the upcoming film Trolls Band Together, they are appearing as animated trolls in the movie, as well. In a previously recorded featurette shared Friday, the band reunites to record lines for the film. Trolls Band Together comes to theaters November 17.

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo's third child is a boy. Behati revealed the gender of the child, who was born in January, while guesting on The Mother Daze podcast. Behati also shared that Adam cut the baby's umbilical cord, though he was nervous about it. "He's a leftie, so … the scissors, it's always a mess," Behati said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!