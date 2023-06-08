Music notes: Taylor Swift, Pink and more

Taylor Swift's song "August" soundtracks the new teaser trailer for season 2 of Prime Video's The Summer I Turned Pretty. "This Love (Taylor's Version)" was used in the trailer for season 1 of the Jenny Han series, and her music was featured prominently through the show's seven episodes. New episodes debut July 14.

In other Taylor news, one Swiftie has a hero firefighter to thank for saving her Eras Tour dress from a burning house. At 17-year-old Grace Farrell's request — once her family had safely evacuated, of course — firefighter Brian Adcock went back in to rescue the dress she planned to wear to Taylor's Chicago show.

Ever wondered how Pink prepares for one of her high-flying stage stunts? On her Instagram Stories, the singer posted video of "What we do before I fall from the sky," showing her kissing her son, Jameson, getting strapped into her harness while goofing around with the crew and casually spitting out her gum just before showtime.

Let's all go to Harry's House. A new Harry Styles-themed pop-up restaurant is opening in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. For a $55 ticket price, you can enjoy either brunch or dinner at the establishment. It opens November 18, 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.