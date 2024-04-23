Music notes: Stevie Nicks, Gwen Stefani and more

Stevie Nicks has announced the opening act for her concert in Hyde Park in London on July 12. Brandi Carlile will perform as a special guest at the event. "When @StevieNicks asks, you get on the plane. London, it's been too long," Brandi wrote on social media platform X. "See you in London, @brandicarlile," Stevie similarly tweeted.

The inaugural South Star Festival will feature artists like Gwen Stefani, Goo Goo Dolls, Vanessa Carlton and TLC. The event will take place on September 28 and 29 in Huntsville, Alabama, at John Hunt Park. The presale for tickets starts on April 25 at 10 a.m. ET, with the general sale starting 40 minutes later on the same day.

Idina Menzel is going on tour. The singer will embark on the Take Me or Leave Me tour this summer, kicking off in Seattle, Washington, on July 19 and finishing up in Greensboro, North Carolina, on August 18. She'll perform songs from Wicked and Rent, as well as tracks from her dance album, Drama Queen.

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department continues to break records. It's sold 700,000 copies just on vinyl, breaking the record for the largest sales week for an album on vinyl since 1991, when data company Luminate began tracking sales electronically. It breaks the previous record of 693,000 copies, set by 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

Speaking of Taylor, she released a new YouTube Shorts video that features behind-the-scenes footage of the creation of The Tortured Poets Department. In the video, Taylor is seen in the studio recording the album. There's also footage of her posing for some of the album's official photographs. "A fortnight making TTPD ... Brought to you by YouTube Shorts #ForAFortnightChallenge," the video's description reads.

