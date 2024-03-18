Music notes: Spice Girls, Lance Bass and more

If you wanna celebrate Lily Collins' 35th birthday, you gotta get with the Spice Girls. On Monday, the Spice Girls shared a picture of Lily wearing a Spice Girls T-shirt to their Instagram Story in celebration of her special day. "Happy birthday @lilyjcollins!" they wrote. Lily reposted the photo to her own Instagram Story, writing, "I ACTUALLY CANNOT DEAL WITH THIS. WHAT A GIFT!!!!"

Lance Bass and AJ McLean are having fun with their pink hair. The *NSYNC and Backstreet Boys members danced in a new Instagram Reel that Bass shared to his account on Sunday, where they showed off their hot pink hairdos. "When you're both in your pink era," Bass wrote on the video, which he captioned, "Girl dads" alongside a praising hands emoji.

Jack Harlow is loving on one of Taylor Swift's earliest songs. The rapper posted a video to his Instagram Story over the weekend where he sang along to Taylor's song "Teardrops on My Guitar." The fan-favorite track was featured on the singer's debut album, Taylor Swift, back in 2006.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.