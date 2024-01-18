Music notes: Sia, Justin Timberlake and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Paris Hilton has revealed that Sia is the executive producer of her new album. "I love Sia so much, she's one of my closest friends and is the most brilliant songwriter of our time," Paris said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter. "I'm so honored to be working with her and she's the executive producer of my whole album."

Justin Timberlake will appear on his buddy Jimmy Fallon's eponymous late night talk show on Thursday, January 25, likely to promote new music. Justin first wiped all posts from his Instagram before he announced a one-off free show in Memphis, Tennessee. According to Billboard, after he posted cryptic clues to Instagram, fans think "Everything I Thought It Was" is the name of his new single or album.

Britney Spears bared all in a new Instagram post. While on a beach vacation, Britney posted a photo of herself completely nude. "Just landed in French Polynesia!!!" she captioned the photo. If you follow Britney on Instagram, you'll be able to see the new photo, but you're out of luck if not, as she's just made her account private.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!