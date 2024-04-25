Music notes: Sheryl Crow, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Sheryl Crow is a Billie Eilish fan. After Billie posted photos from her Rolling Stone cover shoot to Instagram, Sheryl took to the comment section to send her some love. "Man, I love what you do so much! So glad you are on the cover!!" Sheryl wrote.

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, says Taylor Swift doesn't need her advice on growing older, People reports. "She doesn't need my advice on anything," Donna said. "In fact, I hope she will give me advice."

Andrea Bocelli is celebrating 30 years of making music with a three-day event this summer in Lajatico, Italy. Taking place on July 15, 17 and 19, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration will feature a number of additional performers, including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste and David Foster. It'll be recorded and released as a concert film directed by Sam Wrench, who helmed Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour last year.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!