Music notes: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and more

Netflix has given us our first look at Selena Gomez's latest film, Emilia Pérez. The teaser trailer for the movie, for which Selena won best actress alongside costars Zoe Saldaña, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, dropped Monday on YouTube. The film will be available to watch in select theaters on Nov. 1 before it streams on Netflix on Nov. 13.

Kelly Clarkson's daytime talk show returns for season 6 on Sep. 23 with a celebratory rooftop party for the premiere episode. Among the stars scheduled to appear during the premiere week event are Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Michael Bublé, Jim Carrey, Teddy Swims and Keith Urban.

Justin Bieber has a lot to celebrate. The new dad welcomed his first child Jack Blues Bieber on Aug. 23, and simultaneously the pop star's 2010 hit song "Baby" reached 1 billion streams on Spotify. Could it be from all of his fans celebrating the newest addition? You better belieb it.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.