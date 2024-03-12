Music notes: Selena Gomez, Madonna and more

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Selena Gomez says that watching her 2022 documentary, My Mind & Me, makes her "sick." Billboard reports that while speaking over the weekend on a panel about mental health, Selena said it's hard for her to see herself in the film putting herself down. "It bums me out, but I think everybody can relate to that feeling," she said. "It's important to speak to yourself with kindness, but I don't think I really understood that. It's funny because all the things I was b******* about then, I'm grateful for now."

Madonna had a blast at her Oscars party — where she got to meet her favorite actor, Cillian Murphy. The singer posted a photo with the Oscar winner to her Instagram on Monday. "Oscar Party was FUN!" Madonna wrote. "Not exactly A night off for a. Girl that i needs a night off but Im so Happy I got to meet my favorite A.C.T.O.R #cillianmurphy - Congratulations !"

Joe Jonas is putting in the time at the pottery studio. The Jonas Brothers singer took to TikTok to show off his skills on the pottery wheel. "Putting in that work," Joe captioned his video, which he set to Chappell Roan's "Good Luck Babe." Chappell saw the video, commenting "This is good."

