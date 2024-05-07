Music notes: Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and more

Selena Gomez is taking out some anger in the kitchen. In a new clip shared with People from the upcoming May 9 episode of her Food Network series Selena + Restaurant, Selena appears in the LA restaurant Lemon Grove, where chef Marcel Vigneron gives her a meat pounder to smash blueberries. "This is for sure getting out some anger," Selena says in the clip.

Believe it or not, Ed Sheeran just attended his first Met Gala. The Monday, May 6, event marked his first time at fashion's biggest night, where he wore a light blue tux. Many fans noticed the outfit resembled Troy Bolton's "A Night to Remember" costume from High School Musical 3. "Ed Sheeran is giving Troy Bolton when his tux [is] too tight," one X user wrote.

Metallica has given their approval to Kelly Clarkson's cover of their song "Sad But True." The singer covered the track during her latest Kellyoke segment on her daytime talk show. While some Metalheads weren't fans of how Kelly made the song her own, she seems to have gotten the stamp of approval from the band, who posted a video of the performance to their Instagram in collaboration with The Kelly Clarkson Show's account. "Simply amazing. Thank you Kelly!" Metallica commented.

