Music notes: Sarah McLachlan, Cher and more

By Andrea Tuccillo and Vera Shang

Sarah McLachlan is among the artists coming together to help raise money for the victims of the Maui wildfires. She's set to take part in #MauiStrong, a livestream event happening Friday, September 8, on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET. Funds raised will benefit the Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund, as well as the Recording Academy charity MusicCares. A future soundtrack from the event will also benefit the two organizations.

Following news of Joe Jonas' split from wife Sophie Turner, his brother Nick showed him a little extra love at the Jonas Brothers' Arizona show Wednesday night. "It is so good to be back in the birthplace of my favorite person in the entire world, Joseph Adam Jonas," Nick told the crowd. Joe was born in Casa Grande, Arizona. Before the show began, the brothers — including Kevin — had a group hug.

Cher posted what appears to be the album cover for her first-ever Christmas album. Standing on a snowball surrounded by festive ornaments, the 77-year-old legendary singer wears a white shirt and bedazzled denim jeans. "Are you spending Christmas with me?" she captions it. In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, she teased that the album will feature collaborations with some as-yet-unknown special guests.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!