Music notes: Sara Bareilles, Pink and more

"Opening Up" for even more showings! Sara Bareilles has announced the professionally shot film of the hit Broadway show Waitress: The Musical will be extending its nationwide theatrical run due to popular demand. "THIS IS NOT A DRILL. If you missed it this past weekend, you have another chance," Sara wrote on Instagram. "Can't thank you enough our beloved fans. This is all because of you!!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON PIE! May we all be so lucky!!"

Pink says she has no problem with getting older. An X (formerly Twitter) user replied to a recent tour date announcement Pink shared with the message, "Pink got old." Instead of treating the comment like an insult, Pink responded by saying she's grateful for every day. "Yes, although I don't feel old, and I still get to wear a leotard to work, growing older is actually my first 'grateful' every day. What a blessing to have life, years," Pink wrote. "To be this strong, to be able, To still piss off complete strangers just by existing."

Lindsey Stirling will be honored as part of the 2024 She Rocks Awards. It's the 12th annual year of the awards show, which brings music and audio industry professionals, fans and the media together. The show takes place on January 25 at the Anaheim Convention Center Ballroom in Anaheim, California.

Dua Lipa has shared the new poster for the upcoming Matthew Vaughn-directed film Argylle, for which she will co-star in her first major acting role. "Read between the lies," Dua wrote on Instagram. "#ArgylleMovie is only in theaters February 2!!!"

