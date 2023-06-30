Music notes: Sam Smith and Kelly Clarkson

By Jill Lances

Sam Smith is the latest musician to be featured in VR fitness app Supernatural's Artist Series. The singer's music will be featured in a variety of workouts, with their anthems soundtracking boxing workouts and their best dance tracks playing during Flow (cardio) routines.

Not many people will say no to Mariah Carey, but apparently Kelly Clarkson did. During an appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson discussed the incident, sharing, "I was bragging on her, and she was like, 'Well, we should write together.'" But Kelly turned Mariah down, explaining, "I don't write in the same room as other people. I have done that twice in my life because I'm just not a vulnerable writer." Kelly says other people helped her realize the enormity of turning the diva down. Kelly notes, "I was like, 'Wait, what?'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!