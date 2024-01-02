Music notes: Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey and more

Rod Stewart has released another track from Swing Fever, his upcoming collaborative album with Jools Holland. Rod debuted the song — a version of the 1929 composition "Ain't Misbehavin'" — on December 31 during Jools' annual BBC New Year's Eve special, Jools' Annual Hootenanny. Swing Fever is out February 23.

Brenda Lee is hanging on to the last remnants of the Christmas season. Her classic holiday tune, "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart again this week. The song first topped the list four weeks ago, 65 years after its release, and topped it a second time a week later.



Madonna rang in the new year surrounded by family. The singer shared a series of photos of her celebrating with her six children: Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 18, Mercy, 17, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere. "Let Me Take You to a Place I know you want to Go— It's A Good Life……….Happy 2024 !!" she captioned the post.

Mariah Carey is showing off a new side to herself in the new year. She posted a photo of her so-called "bad side" on Instagram, captioning it, "New year, new beginnings..taking a picture from my 'bad side!'" She also posted a video of some of her holiday highlights, including taking a dip in the hot tub while fully dressed in a fancy red gown.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.