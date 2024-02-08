Music notes: Rihanna, Miley Cyrus and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Rihanna's performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show is now memorialized forever at Madame Tussauds in Orlando. The new wax figure was unveiled on Thursday. It features Rihanna dressed in the bold red bodysuit and breastplate that she wore during the most-viewed halftime performance ever, where she revealed she was pregnant with her second child.

Miley Cyrus is living with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando, a source revealed to People. "She is very happy with him," the source said. "Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He's a great guy. She is very happy with him. He's private and doesn't like being in the press. It's been good for her."

Billie Eilish and Finneas will be honored at Variety's 10th annual Artisans Awards. The ceremony celebrates those responsible for the visual magic in the biggest films of last year. The sibling duo are being honored for their song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!