Music notes: Rihanna, Taylor Swift and more

Rihanna and Jay-Z's 2007 chart-topper "Umbrella" has officially surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube. The video marks Rihanna's 10th entry in the Billion Views Club as a lead, featured artist or collaborator.

Travis Kelce reportedly spent over $16,000 on Valentine's Day gifts for Taylor Swift. His spending spree included over $7,000 on roses alone. Other gifts included a Dior beret, an emerald green Bottega Veneta handbag, a straw-brimmed Celine Triumph hat and a Hermès scarf. It's expected Travis will follow Taylor to Europe for the next international leg of The Eras Tour, so perhaps the gifts are a nod to their upcoming travel destinations, such as Paris and Milan.

Dua Lipa just dropped a new line of sporty merchandise in support of her new single, "Training Season." She posted photos of the clothing line on Instagram, which features a polo shirt, athletic warm-up gear and a sports jersey. "Training season merch drop!!! Hope you're as obsessed as I am," Dua captioned the post.

