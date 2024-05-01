Music notes: Rachel Platten, Dua Lipa and more

Rachel Platten has released the music video for her latest single, "Bad Thoughts." Rachel said on Instagram the video means a lot to her because it allows the dark and the light to shine. "My hope is that this video and song will comfort you through your own struggles and allow you to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You got this," Rachel wrote.

In the promo for the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, for which Dua Lipa will pull double duty as host and musical guest, the singer helps cast member Chloe Fineman workshop her Dua impression. "I'm gonna actually just focus on my sketches, so I thought maybe you could, you know, do the performance for me," Dua jokes to Chloe.

Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. In new photos shared to Instagram, Selena supported the release of Benny's new cookbook. "So proud of @itsbennyblanco - Open Wide is out now!!" Selena captioned photos of her posing with Benny and tasting cake. "life is better when i'm w u," Benny commented on the post.

