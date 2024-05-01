Music notes: Rachel Platten, Dua Lipa and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Rachel Platten has released the music video for her latest single, "Bad Thoughts." Rachel said on Instagram the video means a lot to her because it allows the dark and the light to shine. "My hope is that this video and song will comfort you through your own struggles and allow you to see that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. You got this," Rachel wrote.

In the promo for the May 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, for which Dua Lipa will pull double duty as host and musical guest, the singer helps cast member Chloe Fineman workshop her Dua impression. "I'm gonna actually just focus on my sketches, so I thought maybe you could, you know, do the performance for me," Dua jokes to Chloe.

Selena Gomez is celebrating her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. In new photos shared to Instagram, Selena supported the release of Benny's new cookbook. "So proud of @itsbennyblanco - Open Wide is out now!!" Selena captioned photos of her posing with Benny and tasting cake. "life is better when i'm w u," Benny commented on the post.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!