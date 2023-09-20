Music notes: Pink, *NSYNC and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Pink, a Doylestown, Pennsylvania, native, is showing love to her Philly fans after playing two hometown shows this week. "Thank you Philly for riding with me til the wheels come off," she posted on Instagram, alongside photos from backstage. "These last two nights were pure magic. I've never felt more alchemy in my life…Thank you for taking me in, protecting me and giving me what I needed to survive- anywhere in the world."

While fans went crazy for *NSYNC's reunion at the MTV VMAs earlier this month, Joey Fatone says his kids were less than impressed. "The funny part is, my kids are so chill and I guess, maybe jaded? I don't know if jaded is the correct word but they're more like, '[shrugs] Oh, that's cool,'" he tells Access Hollywood. "It's dad's job."

As previously reported, Ed Sheeran opened for John Mayer at a benefit show in Los Angeles Tuesday night. But Billboard reports he also joined John during his set for a couple of duets. They sang John's "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" together, as well as a cover of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin.'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

