Music notes: *NYSNC, Ingrid Michaelson and more

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

At the MTV VMAs Taylor Swift told the reunited *NYSNC she had their dolls, and now she has a chance to add to her collection. Fisher-Price just launched a Little People Collector *NSYNC special edition set celebrating the boy band's reunion. Sold exclusively through Amazon, it has the band posed like the cover of their album No Strings Attached. The description notes it comes with "fun hidden details for fans to discover."

Ingrid Michaelson has announced her plans for the holiday season. The singer will headline her 17th annual Holiday Hop on December 15 at Webster Hall in New York. The Ingrid Michaelson Trio will also headline a holiday show on December 1 in London, with tickets on sale now.

Debbie Gibson was recently the musical guest at a star-studded wedding in the Hamptons. The New York Post reports Gibson serenaded the happy couple, Almond restaurant group's Eric Lemonides and Compass agent Lee Felty, with "Lost In Your Eyes" for their first dance. A source notes Gibson then "kicked off three hours of dancing with a 12-minute ABBA medley."

Phil Collins hasn't released a new album since 2010, but his classic music continues to inspire. Sean "Diddy" Combs has sampled the iconic drum break from Phil's first solo hit, "In The Air Tonight," on his new single, "Another One of Me," which features The Weeknd.

Michael Bublé has shared a special note he received from a young fan in Brazil named Lis, who thanked him for pulling her onstage at a show in São Paolo and singing "Happy Birthday" to her. He went on to thank all of his fans who reach out, noting, "I love that I am a part of your life."

