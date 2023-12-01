Music notes: *NSYNC, Taylor Swift and more

*NSYNC are spreading holiday cheer with a new animated music video for their festive track "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays." The video features scenes of a snowy winter in a city as animated versions of the band celebrate Christmas together.

Taylor Swift shared a carousel of photos from the London premiere of Beyoncé's concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Taylor posed with Beyoncé on the red carpet, and even shared a snap with her BFF Blake Lively from inside the venue. "Got invited to London by The Queen," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!"

The cast of Glee has reunited to sing on a new track honoring Naya Rivera, who died in 2020 at the age of 33. The previously unreleased song, "Prayer for the Broken," posthumously features Naya's voice, alongside her Glee castmates Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Heather Morris, Vanessa Lengies and Ashley Fink. "It's just a really special song now that we'll have, and that more importantly the fans will have, to be able to hear her voice again," Jenna told E News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.