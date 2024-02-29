Music notes: Natasha Bedingfield, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Natasha Bedingfield and A Great Big World will perform at the 31st annual Race to Erase MS Gala. "We are so thrilled and excited to have the amazing Natasha Bedingfield and incredible A Great Big World entertaining our guests for our 31st Race to Erase MS Gala. We are also looking forward to a fabulous and chic fashion show from L'AGENCE," Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis said in a statement.

Joe Jonas is continuing to get to know Stormi Bree. The rumored couple posted their own videos from a boat ride in Sydney Harbor to their Instagram Stories on Thursday. While neither appear in each other's posts, Joe did share a screenshot of his BeReal for the day, which featured a selfie with his brother Kevin Jonas.

It seems Taylor Swift started cheering for Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs games long before anyone knew. Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt said Taylor was showing up privately at first in an interview on The Sports Shop with Reese and K-Mac podcast. "When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it," Merritt said. "She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn't a negative way. Everybody was excited that Travis was happy."

