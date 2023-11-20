Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Pink and more

Miley Cyrus is celebrating Dolly Parton in a new video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. "That moment when you're driving down Hollywood Boulevard and you see your godmother, the rockstar Dolly Parton," Miley says in the video. She's talking about a giant billboard that's displayed along the road promoting Dolly's new album, Rockstar. "I love you so much, Aunt Dolly, congratulations on your rock 'n' roll album," Miley said.

Pink is letting her fans know just how much she appreciates them. "Appreciation post: to all of you that choose to spend your nights with us. Years and years and tours and tours. You, the beautiful, diverse, inclusive, smiling humans that I love, you make all of this possible. I can never put into words how GRATEFUL we all are to do this, to have these moments with you," Pink wrote on Instagram. "Never forget we're all more alike than we are different. Never forget that we can choose love. Thank you times a billion and I wish everyone peace in your hearts and peace in the world."

The year may be winding down, but for Taylor Swift, it remains a very "Cruel Summer." The track has notched a fourth week at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, bringing up her total for weeks leading the chart to 34. That ties for the ninth-best of all time.

