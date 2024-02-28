Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson and more

Miley Cyrus has announced the release date for her upcoming single, "Doctor (Work It Out)." The new song, which is a collaboration with Pharrell, will be available on March 1. Miley made the announcement via a visual teaser of the song posted to Instagram. "I could be your doctor/ And I could be your nurse/ I think I see the problem/ It's only gonna get worse," Miley sings in the video.

Kelly Clarkson surprised Babyface on Wednesday by donating $10,000 to the music education nonprofit Music Will after he appeared on the Wednesday episode of her eponymous talk show. Babyface was named a Music Will 2023 Benefit Honoree for his work in advocating for music education in the U.S. After Kelly's donation, Babyface and Music Will founder Dave Wish matched her donation, bringing the total to $30,000 for the nonprofit.

A trailer for the new two-part documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon — airing March 17 and March 24 on MGM+ — is now available to watch. It features archival footage of Paul over the years and also shows him recording his Grammy-nominated 2023 album, Seven Psalms. In the trailer, Paul says, "What I've learned is when you find a thing that produces a feeling of peace or joy try and hold on to it. It's like bliss. That's music for me."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.