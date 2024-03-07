Music notes: Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Millie Bobby Brown has starred in several music videos -- including Maroon 5's "Girls Like U" and Drake's "In My Feelings" -- but she recently revealed to PopBuzz that she had to turn down an offer to be in a Miley Cyrus video. "I was asked to be in 'Malibu' by Miley Cyrus," Millie said. "I didn't do it because I was filming Stranger Things. But that was the coolest offer ... that's Hannah Montana. That's my dream."

Travis Kelce has made it to Singapore to support Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour. He arrived alongside a group of friends before Taylor's last two concerts there on Thursday. While Travis has yet to be pictured, his friend Ross Travis, who attended an Eras Tour show with Travis in Australia, has posted photos to his Instagram Story indicating they have made it to Singapore.

Jason Mraz has added three new shows to his summer tour, The Magical Mystical Radical Rhythmical Ride. The new shows have been added in Providence, Rhode Island, on June 30; Lenox, Massachusetts, on July 2; and Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on July 3.

