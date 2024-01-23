Music notes: Michael Bublé, Matchbox Twenty and more

Happy belated birthday, Elias Bublé! Michael Bublé's son celebrated his eighth birthday on Monday, and the singer took to Instagram to wish him another happy year. "Happy birthday to our superhero Elias!!" Michael wrote. "8 years full of adventures with you so far! Watching you grow is the greatest gift. Your mom and I love you more than words!"

Matchbox Twenty is set to rock out at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The band will perform a pre-race concert before the 65th running of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 26. "We are excited for fans to experience the magic of Matchbox Twenty at the track," Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway, said in a statement. "It's a fantastic addition to an already spectacular race weekend."

Jerris Rainey, a ticket taker at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, said Taylor Swift tipped her $100 at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. "She's a sweetie pie. Very down to Earth," Jerris said. "She stopped and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes, and she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes."

Speaking of Taylor, an Australian bride is upset after one of her bridesmaids revealed plans to attend The Eras Tour instead of her wedding. Both events will happen on February 17. "I feel really bad, I do. But you know I have loved Taylor for so long, you are aware of this. And you knew how hard it was to get tickets," the bridesmaid told the bride. It seems their friendship will never, ever, get back together. Like, ever.

