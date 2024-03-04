Music notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and more

Mariah Carey's daughter rocked a new hairstyle for the first time, and it has the singer feeling all sorts of emotions. When her 12-year-old daughter, Monroe, straightened her hair for the first time on Sunday, Mariah posted about the milestone on her Instagram Story. "The days of 'you can't straighten your hair!' Are over!!" Mariah wrote on the photo.

There may just be a genealogical reason Taylor Swift wants auroras and sad prose. The songwriter, who will release her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, is related to famous poet Emily Dickinson. During Monday's episode of TODAY, the genealogy company Ancestry revealed Taylor and Emily are sixth cousins, three times removed.

Boy George is a fan of Harry Styles' fashion sense. The music artist shared his opinion on Sherri on Monday, saying Harry paved a way for people to be free with how they dress. "When I see Harry Styles doing what he's doing, I love it," Boy George said. "I am very supportive. I think it's great."

Joe Jonas seems to have confirmed his relationship with model Stormi Bree. The couple were pictured kissing as they went out on a date at Bondi Bowling Club in Sydney, Australia.

