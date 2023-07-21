Music notes: Mariah Carey, John Mayer & more

By Jill Lances

Mariah Carey paid tribute to the late Tony Bennett, who passed away Friday, July 21, at the age of 96. Mariah, who collaborated with the crooner on "When Do The Bells Ring For Me" for his Duets II album, shared, "Rest in Peace Tony Bennett. It was such an honor to work with one of the world's most beloved, respected and legendary singers of the past century. We will miss you."

Carole King also remembered the singing legend, posting, "RIP Tony Bennett. Such a big loss. Deepest sympathy to his family and the world."

John Mayer shared a personal story in his tribute to Tony Bennett. Mayer, who appeared on "One for My Baby (and One More for the Road)" for the Duets II album, wrote, "The world lost a true legend today. Tony Bennett was a brilliant artist and a soulful, kind and loving human being." He revealed Bennett was once the surprise guest at a joint birthday party celebrating his 30th birthday and his dad's 80th. Bennett serenaded his father with "Fly Me To The Moon," with Mayer calling it an "act of almost unbelievable generosity." He also noted, "It set the benchmark in my life for what a person could give of themselves without asking for anything in return."

MTV has announced they will honor Bennett by re-airing his two MTV Unplugged specials. The specials, 1994's MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett and 2021's MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, will air Friday, July 21, at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET, respectively, and will air again on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!