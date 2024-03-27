Music notes: Mariah Carey, Rachel Platten and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Mariah Carey is celebrating her 55th birthday — or, anniversary, as she calls it — in a new photo posted to Instagram. "Anniversary adventures commence," Mariah captioned the photo of her smiling while relaxing on a boat. Friends Jennifer Hudson and Paris Hilton sent Mariah well wishes on her special day. "Happy anniversary, @mariahcarey! 'Anytime you need a friend, I will be here!!! Love u!!!" Jennifer wrote on her IG Story, while Paris wrote, "Happy Birthday to an absolute icon @MariahCarey."

Shawn Mendes is teasing something new in the works. In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Shawn posted a Polaroid picture of himself on top of a sound board in a recording studio. "nobody knows," he captioned the post. This comes after a post he made on March 7, where he confirmed he's "been working on a new album."

Rachel Platten has announced two brand new shows that she's billed as powerful nights of music. "Join me for an intimate concert experience where you'll get an exclusive sneak peek at my new songs coming out, hear the stories behind them, as well as some of the hits you know and love!" Rachel wrote on Instagram. One show will take place in LA on May 11, while the other will happen on June 7 in Nashville, Tennessee. Tickets go one sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time on rachelplatten.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

