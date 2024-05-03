Music notes: Mariah Carey, Taylor Swift and more

Not even a roller coaster can stop Mariah Carey from looking glam. Midway through riding the Harry Potter-themed coaster Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Islands of Adventure theme park in Orlando, Florida, Mariah was pictured having her hair brushed by a companion who rode next to her.

Sabrina Carpenter is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live the same night Jake Gyllenhaal hosts, so naturally Taylor Swift fans have been all too unwell about the pairing. For the uninitiated, Sabrina and Taylor are friends, and Jake inspired the seminal Taylor breakup album Red and its standout track, "All Too Well." "Whoever chose Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter to do Saturday Night Live together really chose violence in a hilarious way," one fan tweeted, while another wrote, "would actually pay millions to see the text chain between taylor swift and sabrina carpenter about this one."

Ed Sheeran's album x is now 10 years old and the singer admits he didn't really like the record at first, specifically his song "Photograph." "That was the song that I didn't really like at first because we spent so much time doing it and it ruined it. Now, I can look back and enjoy the process," Ed told Billboard.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.