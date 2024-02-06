Music notes: Madonna, Gwen Stefani and more

By Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Dresdale

Madonna has added a final date to her global Celebration Tour. A third and final show has been put on the schedule in Miami, Florida, on April 9. Tickets for this added performance at the Kaseya Center go on sale February 9 at 10 a.m. local time and can be accessed on madonna.com/tour.

Gwen Stefani has collaborated with her husband, Blake Shelton, on a new song. The couple announced their duet "Purple Irises" Monday on Instagram by posting the '70s inspired track art. Gwen wears a denim jumpsuit with platform sandals as she reclines on a vintage couch in the photo, while Blake sits on a piano bench, guitar in hand, also dressed in an all-denim fit. Their new song arrives Friday. "02.09.24," the artists' caption reads, alongside two purple flower emojis.

Michael Bublé may not have any solo concerts scheduled for 2024, but you can see him sing live, if you can get yourself to Los Angeles on June 23. That's when the Hollywood Bowl will stage a 100th birthday tribute to the late composer Henry Mancini. Michael will be a special guest at that performance, along with saxophonist Dave Koz.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

