Music notes: Madonna, Josh Groban and more

Madonna posted a series of photos to Instagram Wednesday as she prepares for her upcoming Celebration world tour. "Rehearsal photo dump," she captioned the pics, which include one of her wearing a knee brace and another of her icing her knee.



"You Will Be Found" singer Natalie Grant has been tapped to sing the national anthem for the NFL's annual Primetime Kickoff Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. The game airs Thursday, September 7, live on NBC and Peacock at 8:20 p.m ET.



Josh Groban is set to participate in the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes event, which honors veterans and their families. Others on the lineup include John Mellencamp, Tracy Morgan, Jon Stewart and Rita Wilson. The event will take place November 6 in New York City.

Train has received the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award from the music tech organization SoundExchange. The honor recognizes their song "Hey, Soul Sister" as one of the most streamed tracks in SoundExchange's 20-year history.

